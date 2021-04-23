Advertisement

Kentucky volleyball defeats Washington in four sets, earns spot in NCAA championship

Kentucky volleyball celebrates after sweeping Purdue to advance to the program's first-ever...
Kentucky volleyball celebrates after sweeping Purdue to advance to the program's first-ever Final Four.(Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in school history, the Kentucky volleyball team has advanced to the NCAA National Championship match.

The No. 2 Wildcats defeated No. 6 Washington 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17) Thursday night in the national semifinal.

In stunning fashion, the Cats went on a 9-1 run to claim victory in the third set.

Take a look at the match point:

The Cats will play the winner of Texas/Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Kaitlyn Renee Higgins, 28, of Louisville, is charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.
Kentucky mother charged with murder of 10-year-old son; body found in car’s trunk
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
In 3-2 decision, the Clark County School Board voted not to renew Superintendent Paul Christy’s...
Clark Co. school board removing superintendent amid COVID-19 criticisms

Latest News

Avant Travel Agency is one of several small businesses that would be eligible to apply if the...
Possible loan program would help small businesses impacted by COVID-19 like Avant Travel Agency
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Sources: UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Trish Tungate, owner and chef at Minglewood
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Trish Tungate, owner and chef at Minglewood
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Shelley Elswick, CEO of Voices of Hope
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Shelley Elswick, CEO of Voices of Hope