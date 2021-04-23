Kentucky volleyball defeats Washington in four sets, earns spot in NCAA championship
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in school history, the Kentucky volleyball team has advanced to the NCAA National Championship match.
The No. 2 Wildcats defeated No. 6 Washington 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17) Thursday night in the national semifinal.
In stunning fashion, the Cats went on a 9-1 run to claim victory in the third set.
Take a look at the match point:
The Cats will play the winner of Texas/Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
