Lexington breast cancer survivor says Kentucky Cancer Link lifted her spirits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When there is a cancer diagnosis it comes with a lot of uncertainty.

Questions like will I live, how will I pay for treatment and what will the aftermath be of the journey.

At Kentucky Cancer Link they want to help eliminate some of the challenges that might come with cancer.

For one Lexington woman she says Kentucky Cancer Link made her feel beautiful again during her diagnosis.

“When they told me, I was diagnosed with breast cancer all I could do was get my crochet needles out and I just start crocheting,” said Bonnie Blair.

It is something Bonnie Blair does in her spare time to provide love and warmth to others, but after a cancer diagnosis in 2018 she needed that feeling for herself. " I just started crying like a baby. My sister Aida she is there with me I said come take anything you want out of the house I’m through; you know because I thought I was going to die,” said Blair.

Blair had radiation and surgery and now is a survivor.

Like a lot of women, she lost her hair, and it was hard.

A case worker helped connect her to Kentucky Cancer Link and to something to make her feel whole again, a new wig.

“We are going to send you a catalog and you can pick whatever wig you want. So, Miss Foxy was in there, Miss Foxy full long hair, you know I like beautiful long wigs, I said oh this is just for me,” said Blair.

It’s just one of the many ways Kentucky Cancer Link helps alleviate the burden that can come with cancer by providing wigs free to patients.

Blair also got help with transportation to and from her treatments, but it was the wig that really helped lift her spirits.

“I told them you all just make me feel so beautiful, I got a smile on my face and you know it’s not as bad when you have got a team of people working with you,” said Blair.

It’s that motivation and encouragement that Blair credits with overcoming her battle with breast cancer and has her now crocheting for others in the fight and spreading a little love of her own. She says prayers and support from places like Kentucky Cancer Link made her fight just a little easier.

“I feel good, I mean God is good he keeps blessing me,” said Blair.

