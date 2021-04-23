Lexington long-term care facility CEO: Our industry is seeing staff vaccine hesitancy nationwide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a report from the CDC, a fully vaccinated person from a Kentucky nursing home has died from the virus after an outbreak was set off by an unvaccinated health care worker.

22 cases were detected in residents and staff who were also vaccinated.

This is all as people in the long-term care industry say they’re concerned with vaccine hesitancy in staff.

One year ago, residents and staff of Sayre Christian Village were in the middle of an uphill battle. Now, most staff and 50% of residents are vaccinated.

Still, Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis says vaccine hesitancy in staff has been a struggle, and it’s something seen state and nationwide.

“Even having been what we’ve been through, they’re nervous about it, they’re just like the general population,” Venis says.

Venis says this slower rollout at Sayre Christain Village is for a variety of reasons. She says there are many people new to the organization. Plus, she explains an in-house clinic was set up for Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but then the distribution was paused. Venis says the long-term care industry as a whole has many employees who are female, single, of child-bearing age, and concerned the shot affects fertility. The CDC says there’s currently no evidence any vaccine, including the COVID vaccine, causes fertility problems.

“We just have to again break it down and get the actual accurate information and educate those who have hesitancy for whatever reason it is,” Venis says.

Venis says the vaccine is especially important for people working in the long-term care industry because they’re working with the most at risk and vulnerable in our population.

“It’s not a matter of if but when the virus gets into a facility such as ours and we have had an outbreak and it is not fun, so if the vaccine is what is between us and that happening again, then we need to get vaccinated,” Venis says.

Looking ahead, Venis’s goal is to get 75% of staff vaccinated. She says the way to keep the rollout moving is through education.

Sayre Christian Village holds vaccine clinics in-house once a week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.