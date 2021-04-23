Mother of 14-year-old involved in deadly Lexington shooting also facing charges
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The mother of a 14-year-old involved in a deadly shooting in Lexington is facing several charges.
According to an arrest citation, Derhonda Christopher was arrested Sunday on charges of tampering with physical evidence and unlawful transaction with a minor.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday off Alumni Drive. According to the Fayette County Coroner, 17-year-old Hayden Nash was shot in an apartment complex and died at the scene.
The citation says Christopher worked with her 14-year-old son, whose name was not released, to conceal the gun.
