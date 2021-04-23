Advertisement

Mother of 14-year-old involved in deadly Lexington shooting also facing charges

Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more information.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The mother of a 14-year-old involved in a deadly shooting in Lexington is facing several charges.

MORE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington shooting

According to an arrest citation, Derhonda Christopher was arrested Sunday on charges of tampering with physical evidence and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday off Alumni Drive. According to the Fayette County Coroner, 17-year-old Hayden Nash was shot in an apartment complex and died at the scene.

The citation says Christopher worked with her 14-year-old son, whose name was not released, to conceal the gun.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Montgomery County health leaders say they’re seeing a rise. Earlier this week, the county...
Some Kentucky counties re-entering red zone classification
Fayette County Public Schools plan to finish the semester in person, despite a spike in...
COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Fayette County Public Schools

Latest News

Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Cam’Ron Fletcher heading to Florida State
Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis says vaccine hesitancy in staff has been a struggle,...
Lexington long-term care facility CEO: Our industry is seeing staff vaccine hesitancy nationwide
File image
Candlelight vigil to be held for Terrence Clarke
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/25: Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville; EKU President Dr. David McFaddin