Mother of 14-year-old involved in deadly Lexington shooting also facing charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The mother of a 14-year-old involved in a deadly shooting in Lexington is facing several charges.

According to an arrest citation, Derhonda Christopher was arrested Sunday on charges of tampering with physical evidence and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday off Alumni Drive. According to the Fayette County Coroner, 17-year-old Hayden Nash was shot in an apartment complex and died at the scene.

The citation says Christopher worked with her 14-year-old son, whose name was not released, to conceal the gun.

