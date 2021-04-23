Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.

News outlets report three other people were wounded in the shooting Thursday night. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police say the investigation spans several city blocks.

Police did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or announce a motive.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

