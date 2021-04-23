Advertisement

President Biden approves Kentucky’s disaster declaration request for flooding

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after Gov. Beshear requested a major disaster declaration after devastating flooding, the White House ordered federal assistance to Kentucky.

“So many families and communities were hurt by this historic flooding, and we thank President Biden for working so quickly to grant this relief,” Gov. Beshear said. “I will be traveling to affected counties next week to help inform those who have been impacted on how to apply for relief.”

Heavy rain from Feb. 26 to March 1 caused significant flooding along the Green, Kentucky, Licking, Ohio, Rolling Fork and Mississippi Rivers.

The federal assistance activates individual and household assistance for more than 2,300 impacted homes in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties.

The declaration also includes Public Assistance for Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Morgan, Ohio, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle and Wolfe counties.

Gov. Beshear says he will submit an additional request for FEMA assessments of homes in counties that were not included in this declaration.

“We’re very appreciative of the major disaster declaration from President Biden for the recent severe flooding event,” stated Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.  “We look forward to working with our FEMA Region IV partners in moving quickly to authorize payments for individual assistance to our many citizens who were displaced due to damages from the record flooding.”

