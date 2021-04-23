Advertisement

Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57

Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop...
Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with reverence for ’70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died. He was 57.

Nzazi Malonga, a longtime friend who served as head of security and helped manage the group, said the rapper-producer was found unresponsive Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida. Malonga said the performer, born Greg Jacobs, had struggled with drug addiction for years.

The group found fame with the Billboard Top 10 hit “Humpty Dance” in 1990, as Shock G donned a Groucho Marx-style fake nose and glasses to become one of his many alter egos, Humpty Hump. He initially maintained the flamboyant Humpty was a separate person and even did in-character interviews.

Digital Underground’s “Same Song” a year later served as 2Pac’s introduction to music fans, with Shock G handing the baton to the future megastar, who had been working as a roadie for Digital Underground: “2Pac, go ‘head and rock this.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Sources: UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Fayette County Public Schools plan to finish the semester in person, despite a spike in...
COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Fayette County Public Schools
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear reports 628 COVID-19 cases; 3.36% positivity rate

Latest News

In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was...
Pulitzer-winning composer Wayne Peterson dies at 93