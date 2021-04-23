Advertisement

Sources: UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles

Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in a car crash in Los Angeles Thursday. He was 19 years old.

Sources tell us the NBA Draft prospect was killed in a crash after reportedly working out with BJ Boston. We have also confirmed that with the Valley Traffic Division of Los Angeles Police.

The sergeant tells us the accident happened at 2:10 Pacific Time on Winnetka Avenue.

LAPD says Clarke was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light, hit another car turning left, and continued on to then hit a pole and block wall. Police say Clarke was not wearing his seatbelt properly.

Police say he was the only person in the car.

Clarke and Boston had both recently signed with the same agent, Klutch Sports. Last season, Clarke averaged 10 points and three rebounds during Kentucky’s first seven games, including a career-high 22 points in a loss to Georgia Tech.

Clarke then missed 17 games with a foot injury before returning in the SEC Tournament. He declared for the NBA Draft in March.

Police tell us he was taken to Northridge Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

