UK, communtity leaders holding town hall to answer questions about vaccines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky and community leaders are hosting a town hall to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Health experts say there is still some hesitancy about getting COVID-19 shots. The town hall starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and will feature a virtual panel of health care experts.

They will answer questions people may have about the vaccines.

“Now that the portals have been opened to everybody and there’s a broader base of individuals, there’s a broader stroke of the community that will now be involved and eligible to sign up for the vaccine, we feel like we need to have persistency in our messaging to continue to reach out to people and get them where they are,” said Tukea Talbert, DNP, the chief diversity officer for UK HealthCare.

People can attend the town hall in these locations.

Attendees must wear masks. People will also be able to register for a vaccine.

