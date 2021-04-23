Advertisement

UK, communtity leaders holding town hall to answer questions about vaccines

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky and community leaders are hosting a town hall to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Health experts say there is still some hesitancy about getting COVID-19 shots. The town hall starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and will feature a virtual panel of health care experts.

They will answer questions people may have about the vaccines.

“Now that the portals have been opened to everybody and there’s a broader base of individuals, there’s a broader stroke of the community that will now be involved and eligible to sign up for the vaccine, we feel like we need to have persistency in our messaging to continue to reach out to people and get them where they are,” said Tukea Talbert, DNP, the chief diversity officer for UK HealthCare.

People can attend the town hall in these locations.

Attendees must wear masks. People will also be able to register for a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Sources: UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
A 14-month stay at the Clark County Detention Center left one man, whose charges were later...
Man hit with $4,000 bill after year-long jail stay for charges that were later dismissed
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Fayette County Public Schools plan to finish the semester in person, despite a spike in...
COVID-19 cases quickly rising in Fayette County Public Schools
Montgomery County health leaders say they’re seeing a rise. Earlier this week, the county...
Some Kentucky counties re-entering red zone classification

Latest News

FEMA opening community vaccination center in Laurel County
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health panel reviews J&J vaccine pause over rare clots
Clark County Health Department says some people ‘lying’ to obtain COVID-19 vaccine
Ephraim McDowell Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines