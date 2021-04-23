Advertisement

UK students shaken by death of Terrence Clarke

By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most everyone was shocked to hear the news of Terrence Clarke’s death.

For students at UK, there’s a unique connection to Clarke and many of them are really shaken up by the news of his death. Even though he was a star athlete, he walked across the same campus, wore the same blue and white, and many students are around the same age.

Clarke was just 19 years old.

Students say that’s a scary reminder that it could happen to anyone and it’s a lesson about just how precious life is.

They point out that he was a young man with so much life ahead of him and so much potential and sadly, it was taken from him far too soon.

“It is such an important level and he was such an important figure on the team this year so it’s really weird to have him gone because he could’ve had a long future ahead of him talking about the NBA or even speaking for the UK community,” said one student.

“He was just so talented and now he’s just gone now and it’s really awful,” another student said.

We know the UK community supports the team on and off the court.

Every student we talk to extended their condolences to Clarke’s family and his basketball family at UK.

