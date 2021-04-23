War Like Goddess closes late to capture closing-day Bewitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) - War Like Goddess rallied from off the pace in impressive fashion to capture the 59th running of the $150,000 Bewitch (G3) on closing day of Keeneland’s Spring Meet.

Ridden by Julien Leparoux for trainer Bill Mott, she finished 3¾ lengths ahead of stablemate Delta’s Kingdom and won the 1½-mile race in 2:29.21.

War Like Goddess gave Mott, a member of the Racing Hall of Fame, his fourth victory in the Bewitch following Heatherten (1984), Gaily (1989) and Miss Lenora (1993).

In the Bewitch, Three Flamingos led the field through fractions of :24.46, :49.73, 1:15.96 and a mile in 1:41.73 while War Like Goddess raced far back in the field of 11 older fillies and mares.

The victory was worth $90,000 to War Like Goddess, a 4-year-old daughter of English Channel out of Misty North, by North Light (IRE). The Keeneland sales graduate, who was bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm, has won four of five career races and earned $246,184. On March 27, War Like Goddess won the 1 3/8-mile Orchid (G3) at Gulfstream Park in her last start.

War Like Goddess paid $4.60, $3.40 and $2.80. Delta’s Kingdom, who was ridden by Luis Saez, paid $5.60 and $3.40. Pass the Plate, who finished a neck behind in third with Rafael Bejarano aboard, returned $4.80.

