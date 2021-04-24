46 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 46 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, April 24.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 34,323. The city’s death toll is 304.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 36 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 11.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The health department says, while the amount of COVID-19 vaccination doses they receive each week is limited, they are working to make sure they get vaccines into as many arms as possible.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

330 cases, Jan. 6

323 cases, Jan. 7

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 440,149 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,403 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.