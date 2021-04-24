Abernathy’s grand slam sends No. 14 UK past No. 15 LSU 7-5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 5-2 in the fifth inning, Renee Abernathy hit a grand slam and No. 14 Kentucky beat No. 15 LSU 7-5 Friday night to win the series opener at John Cropp Stadium.

That homer put the Wildcats up 6-5 and Mallory Peyton added a solo shot for some insurance moments later.

In the top of the fifth, Georgia Clark hit a three-run blast to put the Tigers in front 5-2 before the Wildcat rally.

The three-game series resumes Saturday at 4:00.

