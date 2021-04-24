Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A dreary Saturday leads to Spring surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a very dreary and gray Saturday to kick off the weekend; however, better weather arrives next week as the sun returns and temperatures surge well above average.

Keep that rain gear handy throughout this evening and parts of tonight because scattered showers will continue to move through our region. As we get later into tonight, though, rain should begin to break apart with drier periods returning. Temperatures will remain on the cool/chilly side as we fall into the 40s tonight. Moderate to breezy winds will also stick around for parts of tonight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-40s for a chilly feel. Any cloudy skies we have in the morning will give way to plenty of sunshine as they clear throughout the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs by the afternoon are expected to reach the lower to mid-60s across the Commonwealth, which is slightly below average but should feel great.

Our dry pattern will persist throughout the first half of next week from Monday through most of Wednesday. During this period, we’ll also shift our pattern into a very lovely spring surge where highs are expected to climb into the 70s and even 80s most days. By the end of the week, however, our next storm chance will move in on Thursday, with some shower activity remaining around Friday as well.

