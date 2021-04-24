Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A dreary Saturday leads to Spring surge

After a rainy start to the weekend, a much better pattern arrives by next week
After a rainy start to the weekend, a much better pattern arrives by next week(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a very dreary and gray Saturday to kick off the weekend; however, better weather arrives next week as the sun returns and temperatures surge well above average.

Keep that rain gear handy throughout this evening and parts of tonight because scattered showers will continue to move through our region. As we get later into tonight, though, rain should begin to break apart with drier periods returning. Temperatures will remain on the cool/chilly side as we fall into the 40s tonight. Moderate to breezy winds will also stick around for parts of tonight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-40s for a chilly feel. Any cloudy skies we have in the morning will give way to plenty of sunshine as they clear throughout the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs by the afternoon are expected to reach the lower to mid-60s across the Commonwealth, which is slightly below average but should feel great.

Our dry pattern will persist throughout the first half of next week from Monday through most of Wednesday. During this period, we’ll also shift our pattern into a very lovely spring surge where highs are expected to climb into the 70s and even 80s most days. By the end of the week, however, our next storm chance will move in on Thursday, with some shower activity remaining around Friday as well.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Mother of 14-year-old involved in deadly Lexington shooting also facing charges
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC says unvaccinated worker likely caused deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Kentucky nursing home
Friday evening teammates and fans are coming together to honor Clarke’s life and share their...
‘It just kills me to say that I lost a brother’: Candlelight vigil held on UK’s campus for Terrence Clarke

Latest News

Radar Look
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Rainy, Lazy, Saturday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a split weekend forecast
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a split weekend forecast
A split weekend forecast is ahead for us with showers on Saturday, but better weather by Sunday
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking a split weekend forecast
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Wet Weekend Ahead