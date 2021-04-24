Alabama torches Kentucky 10-1 in series opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - T.J. Collett’s solo homer in the fourth inning was Kentucky’s lone run in Friday night’s 10-1 loss to Alabama.

His homer cut Alabama’s lead to 3-1, but the Crimson Tide scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow it open.

With the loss, Kentucky drops to 22-13, 7-9 in SEC play.

1⃣0⃣8⃣ off the bat!



Collett Comet. pic.twitter.com/mxsQsZoMOJ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 23, 2021

The three-game series resumes Saturday at 2:00 at Kentucky Proud Park.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.