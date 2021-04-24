Alabama torches Kentucky 10-1 in series opener
The Crimson Tide scored seven runs in the seventh inning.
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - T.J. Collett’s solo homer in the fourth inning was Kentucky’s lone run in Friday night’s 10-1 loss to Alabama.
His homer cut Alabama’s lead to 3-1, but the Crimson Tide scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow it open.
With the loss, Kentucky drops to 22-13, 7-9 in SEC play.
The three-game series resumes Saturday at 2:00 at Kentucky Proud Park.
