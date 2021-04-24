Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Rainy, Lazy, Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! This morning we are waking up almost 10-20 degrees warmer than we were yesterday and the warmer air is here to stay, but we do have rain in the forecast.

We will start off in the upper 40′s and low 50′s for some and temps will barely move into the 50′s today. Rain chances should start to increase around 9:00 AM from south to north and it will rain pretty much all day. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder either. The days to come after look absolutely beautiful! Sunday clouds will decrease throughout the day and we will get into the low to mid 60′s.

Monday looks to be even better, sun, clouds, add in temps in the mid 70′s and I’d say that’s a perfect day. Tuesday looks to be more of the same and we will get up to 80 degrees. Wednesday is when things change. Our next system will brew off to our west and come in late Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will give us the chance to see showers and storms... even the chance to see some strong to severe storms with temps in the 70′s. Friday does look to turn around and showers should move out early with temps in the mid 60′s just in time for the derby!

Enjoy your lazy Saturday!

