Fair housing month event at Julietta Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

April is fair housing awareness month in Kentucky. Currently, like I am sure some of you know, the real estate market right now is hot, making it frustrating for first-time buyers. Earlier today, LBAR was at the Julietta Market at Greyline Station talking to people about the importance of fair housing, giving out resources for first-time homebuyers, and how to become real estate agents. To top it off, they even had a raffle of a $100 gift card just for stopping by.

Fair housing is freedom from race and sexual discrimination when renting, buying, obtaining a mortgage, seeking housing assistance, or engaging in other housing-related activities.

Karen Deprey, a veteran Lexington realtor, knows that right now it is a seller’s market and most people looking for homes in central Kentucky are feeling discouraged. Right now in the Lexington area, there is about a two-week supply of homes under 300k which is not a lot, and some of those homes have received up to 40 offers in their first week on the market.

“They have probably watched every HG Tv Show in the universe and they think that they know exactly what they want. We as agents can... we can hold their hand, we can educate them and put them in touch with the best loan officers. You help them also understand the market now and what they will have to do in order to get the home they want, " Deprey said.

But don’t worry if you missed out on this event today. Tomorrow they will be back again at the Greyline station with information and the raffle as well.

