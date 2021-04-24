Advertisement

Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) - A man died after protecting a 14-year-old girl and her mother from an attack in the Chicago area on Friday.

Berwyn police say the girl’s mother was working as a cashier at a grocery store, when her daughter asked her about the price of a water bottle.

A man thought the teenager was cutting the line and became enraged. According to police, he began swearing at the girl and allegedly punched her multiple times in the face.

When her mother intervened, police say the man began attacking her too.

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. Police say the attacker stabbed him multiple times. Guzman died at the hospital shortly after.

The suspect fled the scene. He stabbed another person while fleeing, who was treated at a local hospital.

He was later apprehended by police.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Mother of 14-year-old involved in deadly Lexington shooting also facing charges
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC says unvaccinated worker likely caused deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Kentucky nursing home
Friday evening teammates and fans are coming together to honor Clarke’s life and share their...
‘It just kills me to say that I lost a brother’: Candlelight vigil held on UK’s campus for Terrence Clarke

Latest News

The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it's from Evans & Ragland in La Grange,...
Oldest known bottle of whiskey to be auctioned
After a rainy start to the weekend, a much better pattern arrives by next week
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A dreary Saturday leads to Spring surge
UK volleyball celebrates winning its fourth-straight SEC title.
Skinner has built UK volleyball into national power
“We have some ways to go, and we can’t stop now. The finish line is within striking distance,...
UK Healthcare teams up with community leaders to encourage people to get vaccinated