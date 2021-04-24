Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 489 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths reported Saturday

(Associated Press)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 489 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 440,631 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.21%. The governor says 1,715,970 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Officials also reported 22 deaths Saturday. There was also 11 new death reported from the state audit, making 33 total new deaths. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,436.

At least 404 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 102 in the ICU and 45 on ventilators.

