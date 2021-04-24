Grayson Co. native Linda Baxter shares story about life-saving liver transplant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “They ran tests, and they found out that I needed a liver transplant,” said Grayson County native Linda Baxter who is a liver transplant survivor.

Today over 100,000 Americans are waiting for a life-saving organ--Linda Baxter was one of them.

“I went through testing and it took a few months and on August the 27th 2018, I was officially put on the waiting list at UK,” said Baxter.

Linda found out that she was suffering from non-alcoholic cirrhosis and feared that she might not live to see a new liver.

“My body was full of fluid. I had a lot of fluid buildups--it really went downhill fast. I went to a hospital bed. I couldn’t get up, walk, or nap and my legs and feet were so big,” said Baxter.

Exactly one year after being put on the transplant waiting list, Linda received life-changing news. A new liver, a new shot at life... but the fight wasn’t over yet.

“I went through several rejections which require hospitalization. I had lost a lot of weight after my transplant,” said Baxer.

“Currently in Kentucky, there are nearly 1000 people who are waiting for a life-saving transplant and they’re completely reliant on the kindness of strangers to do that,” said Community Educator/Volunteer Coordinator at Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life, Stephanie Grooms. “Here in Grayson county, there’s nearly 50% of residents who are saying yes, I want to help others after I’m gone. Yes, I support my community. So that is really wonderful and statewide, it’s about 62% of Kentuckians who have said yes.”

Linda says she’s grateful to be able to make memories once again, “I got to go sledding it and I never thought I’d ever lived to do that. I didn’t want my grandkids to grow up and not know me,” said Baxter. “Thank you so much for giving me my life back. I know I’d never ever be able to repay you. But I would try so hard and I want to make you proud. Even though you’re not here. I want you to know how proud I am.”

Linda is proof you can donate love, by donating life.

Linda says she wants to give a personal thanks to her doctor, Dr. Malay Shah at UK Hospital and to all the hospital staff who made the operation successful.

