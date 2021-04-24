Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center donates money to Mother Goose Fund

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some good news for the Mother Goose house renovation fund.

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center presented a check close to $1,200 to Mother Goose owner, Alice McIntosh, Friday afternoon. ARH held a hot dog dinner sale to help the restoration efforts after the head fell off the Hazard landmark.

Staff donated all of the items used in the sale and one hundred percent of the money went to the mother goose.

”When I heard that the mother goose was having some structural problems, I just felt that born and raised here in hazard, that we need to do something for the mother goose,” said Margaret Noble, ARH Medical Center social worker.

Alice McIntosh says she appreciates the support, especially since it will keep the legacy of those who helped build the mother goose.

