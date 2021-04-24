Advertisement

Hundreds join Peace Walk in fight to end gun violence

The Franklin family embracing each other and friends at Saturday's Peace Walk event.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire..

“I remember when my brother laid in this park and he passed away,” said Community Outreach Coordinator with the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff, Ricardo Franklin.

Family of 21-year-old Antonio Franklin, Jr. reclaiming Duncan Park, now making it a place to fight to end the gun violence that took Antonio’s life.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are. It doesn’t matter what agency you represent. We all feel the pain, and we all want something done,” said Shiloh Baptist Church Pastor Joseph Owens.

In Lexington, 15 people have been killed by gun violence since January. Ages ranging from 17 to 35. Their pictures joining the dozens of other lives lost the same way.

“One thing my mom was very passionate about was continuing my brother’s legacy. I feel like events like this allow families to celebrate their loved ones,” Franklin said.

Anita Franklin carried on Antonio’s legacy up until her passing. Now her son Ricardo Franklin carries it on for the both of them.

Doing so by working with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and 30 plus community organizations.

“Partners for Youth is here. It’s an organization that I’m a councilmember that dedicates their time to help youth in the community,”said Franklin.

Hundreds joining this year’s Peace Walk.

“We call on each other to make sure nobody goes through what this family has gone through. What so many of your families have gone through. I can’t fathom losing a child,” Governor Andy Beshear said while speaking at Saturday’s event.

Ricardo plans to continue his work through the Antonio Franklin Jr. Violence Intervention Project in the fight to end gun violence.

