Kentucky All-Stars rosters released

Annual Ky-Indiana games will be played in June
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky rosters for the annual Kentucky-Indiana High School All-Star games have been released.

The Kentucky boys will be lead by Mr. Basketball Ben Johnson from Lexington Catholic.

Miss Basketball Brooklyn Miles will wear the number one jersey for the Kentucky girls.

The games will be played June 11 in Owensboro and on June 12 in Indianapolis.

Kentucky Boys’ roster:

  • Ben Johnson - Lexington Catholic (Mr. Basketball)
  • Sam Vinson - Highlands
  • Jacobi Huddleston - Bowling Green
  • Jaquias Franklin - Elizabethtown
  • Sekou Kalle - DeSales
  • Dashawn Jackson - Frederick Douglass
  • Mason Moore - Rowan Co.
  • Cam Pope - Male
  • Devin Perry - DeSales
  • Darrius Washington - Fern Creek
  • Ayden Mudd - St. Xavier
  • Noah Dumas - McCracken Co.

Kentucky Girls’ roster:

  • Brooklyn Miles - Franklin Co. (Miss Basketball)
  • Tiarra East - Butler
  • Macey Blevins - Wayne Co.
  • Alexa Smiddy - Southwestern
  • Ella Thompson - Bethlehem
  • Maria Kiefer - Bishop Brossart
  • Dynastee White - Butler
  • Aubrey Hill - Russell
  • Amelia Hodges - Bethlehem
  • Harley Paynter - Boyd Co.
  • Lara Akers - Danville
  • Taylor Price - Central
  • Amber Dunn - Apollo

