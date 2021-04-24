Kentucky All-Stars rosters released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky rosters for the annual Kentucky-Indiana High School All-Star games have been released.

The Kentucky boys will be lead by Mr. Basketball Ben Johnson from Lexington Catholic.

Miss Basketball Brooklyn Miles will wear the number one jersey for the Kentucky girls.

The games will be played June 11 in Owensboro and on June 12 in Indianapolis.

Kentucky Boys’ roster:

Ben Johnson - Lexington Catholic (Mr. Basketball)

Sam Vinson - Highlands

Jacobi Huddleston - Bowling Green

Jaquias Franklin - Elizabethtown

Sekou Kalle - DeSales

Dashawn Jackson - Frederick Douglass

Mason Moore - Rowan Co.

Cam Pope - Male

Devin Perry - DeSales

Darrius Washington - Fern Creek

Ayden Mudd - St. Xavier

Noah Dumas - McCracken Co.

Kentucky Girls’ roster:

Brooklyn Miles - Franklin Co. (Miss Basketball)

Tiarra East - Butler

Macey Blevins - Wayne Co.

Alexa Smiddy - Southwestern

Ella Thompson - Bethlehem

Maria Kiefer - Bishop Brossart

Dynastee White - Butler

Aubrey Hill - Russell

Amelia Hodges - Bethlehem

Harley Paynter - Boyd Co.

Lara Akers - Danville

Taylor Price - Central

Amber Dunn - Apollo

