Knicks extend winning streak to nine, beat Raptors 120-103

Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam (43) defend against New York Knicks forward...
Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam (43) defend against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett had 25 points and 12 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 for their ninth straight victory.

Derrick Rose added 19 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title in what was their last playoff appearance. They are surging toward another one, having moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.

Toronto had its four-game win streak snapped.

