Knicks extend winning streak to nine, beat Raptors 120-103

NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett had 25 points and 12 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 for their ninth straight victory.

Derrick Rose added 19 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title in what was their last playoff appearance. They are surging toward another one, having moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.

Toronto had its four-game win streak snapped.

