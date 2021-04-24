Lexington business fundraises for injured police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Marshall Lifestyle Medicine M Club Fit had its grand opening in Beaumont Saturday. All proceeds from the open house and fundraiser go to Lexington Police Officer Dawn Miller.

Miller was seriously injured when she collided with a driver going the wrong way on New Circle Road.

She was driving home from her shift at the time of the crash earlier this month.

Marshall Lifestyle Medicine employees said they want to help pay her bills as she heals in the hospital. Founder Dr. John Mullins met Miller through one of his patients, who is also a police officer.

“With the recent car accident that occurred with the officer who’s near and dear to our heart, Dawn Miller, we thought we could also combine the aspect of altruism and give back, and see if we can raise some money for her healthcare expenses that have been quite expensive,” Dr. Mullins said.

Dr. Mullins said his facility is here to help Officer Miller with her recovery once she’s out of the hospital.

“People that do the most for people sometimes have these tragedies happen, and that’s just kind fo the nature of life,” he said. “Marshall Lifestyle Medicine knows that people are always going through a life stressor of some sort and we try to help with them with strategies to overcome, because life is hard.”

Lexington police said the investigation into that crash is still ongoing.

M Club Fit is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 24/7 for members. Dr. Mullins said his facility combines aesthetics, healthcare and fitness.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.