Lexington businesses working to help survivors of sexual assault

April is Sexual Assault Prevention month. To help raise awareness, Lexington businesses, like Donut Days, have special #WakeUpLex coffee sleeves to support sexual assault survivors and organizations that help them.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Lexington businesses are working to help survivors of sexual assault, and they’re doing it with coffee and sweet treats.

It was a typical morning at Donut Days Bakery, regulars steadily coming in for an afternoon pick-me-up. But it was something other than the cookies and donuts catching customers’ attention Monday.

“What the idea was is to have several of the local coffee shops, restaurants and other food people, put coffee sleeves like this one, on their coffee cups this morning to raise awareness for sexual assault,” said Fred Wohlstein, owner of Donut Days Bakery.

April is Sexual Assault Prevention month. To support survivors, Ampersand and Lex Stop DSV teamed up with more than 20 local businesses.

“And then also take pictures of your coffee mug and sleeve and post it to social media to reach a broader audience using the hashtags Wake Up Lex and Lex Stop DSV,” Wohlstein said.

People flooded social media with their coffee cups, resources and ways to help survivors, reaching thousands.

“It’s part of being a part of the community. It’s a community problem. The more we raise awareness and get the word out there, the more likely it is to be addressed,” Wohlstein said.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and you’d like to speak with someone, Ampersand has a 24-hour support line. You can call it anytime at 1-800-656-HOPE.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

