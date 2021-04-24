Advertisement

Lexington Legends teams up with UK for a local vendor fair

Lexington Legends Vendor Fair
Lexington Legends Vendor Fair(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 24, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Today from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Lexington Legends teamed up with the University of Kentucky’s Department of Integrated and Strategic Communications Event Planning Students for a local vendor fair at the ballpark. The event had 23 vendors (listed below) showcase their stuff from small businesses to services here in the commonwealth. The event was all planned out by the students and they are just amazed by the success and support from the community.

Kara Shepherd, chief brand officer for the Lexington Legends, was happy to just see the success from the students. " I think just giving people the chance to be out again and shopping and interacting with people like I said that especially small businesses it just always great for the community. You know the chance to connect and find new customers, get their product in front of new people. That’s always a win, " Shepherd said.

Not only was it a great learning opportunity for the students, but the Lexington legends organization was happy to see people back at the ballpark. The park is excited also to welcome more people through their doors for their opening day on June 1st along with some concerts scheduled for the summer.

Vendors:

Participating Vendors: Bourbon Outfitters, Beck’s Baked Goods, With Love Candle Co., The Futile Bakery, Koko Shop, Meryum Designs, Baubles by Brooke, Meadows Woodshop, Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery, Made Worthy Crafts, Ms. Bee’s Body Butter, Nikki Cummings Jewelry, CBD Time, Buttons Rings and Things, Chevy Chase Hardware, Screamin Mimis, Kona Ice, and Bluegrass Kettle Masters

