Likely Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality puts in final work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Likely Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality put in his final work Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.

Essential Quality worked five furlongs in 1:00.40 Saturday to headline a quintet of hopefuls for the 147th Run for the Roses.

🎥 Essential Quality works outside of Spa City 5 furlongs in 1:00.4 for his final breeze before Saturday's 147th running of the #KyDerby. pic.twitter.com/tSUGtZBpN0 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 24, 2021

Trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality is looking to become the first Bluegrass Stakes winner to win the Kentucky Derby since Strike the Gold in 1991.

Cox is also running Mandaloun and Caddo River Saturday and is impressed with their preparation at Churchill Downs.

“Essential Quality was really good,” said Cox. “Good move, good gallop out, wasn’t trying to do too much with him. Cruised around in good order, appeared to bounce out in good shape, so I feel like we are on track and ready to go. Mandaloun a little quicker 1:00 flat. Overall it was a good move and we are set up for two big efforts next weekend.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.