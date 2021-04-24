National Corvette Museum announces expansion campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The National Corvette Museum opened its doors to the world on Labor Day weekend in 1994, since then it has become known as the gateway to all things Corvette. When the Museum first expanded in 2009 and almost doubled its size, it allowed for guests to experience the excitement, color, and adventure that is Corvette.

As the National Corvette Museum continues to make necessary improvements to maintain the quality guests have come to expect from the world class establishment, they are enthusiastically progressing toward a 2 story-30,000 square foot addition to the Museum.

The state-of-the-art campus addition plans include:

• Specialty Exhibit Spaces and Rotating Displays

• Lifetime Members Lounge

• Open Theater Space

• Sensory Calming Room for Guests with Unique Needs

• Kids Zone Education Center

• Rooftop Members Lounge

“This expansion will give the museum the opportunity to tell more of Corvette’s stories than ever before. When the museum opened, we were only in the fourth generation of corvette and since then we have seen another four generations of America’s Sports Car. This is our opportunity to ensure that the Museum stays on pace with such a beloved automobile that makes history every day,” said Director of Collections and Curator, Derek E. Moore.

With the new gallery spaces afforded by this expansion, the museum will feature new exhibits housing more unique artifacts from Corvette’s rich history. The all-new Lifetime Members Lounge will offer a quiet space to call yours where you can relax during visits to the Museum.

“This expansion has been something that the Board of Directors has been looking forward to for many years. An expansion is needed for the Museum, and with the support of our Members the Museum has continued to grow and we need the space for Museum displays. We are excited about the future of the Museum and when the appropriate funds are raised the expansion will begin,” said Glenn Johnson, National Corvette Museum Board Chair.

At this time there is no date for completion. The Museum team and Sewell and Sewell architects will be working to bring this expansion to life as funding progresses for the project. Funds donated to the expansion will be placed into a restricted account designated only to the Building Expansion Campaign.

For more information and to donate to the campaign, visit //corvettemuseum.org/expansion.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.