Skinner has built UK volleyball into national power

Kentucky volleyball, the number-two seed in Saturday’s national final, has become a household name in the college game. Coach Craig Skinner is wrapping up his 16th season as the Cats’ head man. No coincidence this is the 16th-consecutive NCAA Tournament for his team.

“There’s material things that people think are important. Then there’s substance,” Skinner said on the eve of the school’s first national championship appearance. “We’ve tried to build this program with substance.”

The Wildcats have won four-straight Southeastern Conference titles under Skinner, and for the first time in league history, features the National Player of the Year. Senior setter Madison Lilley averages 12 assists per set and has accounted for 24 service aces in the school’s best season ever. Lilley wanted to be a Wildcat as far back as middle school.

“This is a team of crazy competitors,” Lilley said on Friday. “It may sound cliché, but I have never been a part of a group that loves competing like we do.”

“We’re competing with each other, playing hard. We’ve always been doing that, but I think now it’s a lot more heightened because we have the attention of the nation and the volleyball world now.”

The Wildcats (23-1) have dropped just one set in the NCAA Tournament. Skinner, the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association’s National Coach of the Year (another first in the SEC), says he knew UK was a place where volleyball could succeed at a high level.

“They have a program that’s won multiple national championships. A couple, actually -- men’s basketball and rifle” Skinner said. “That’s not a small thing. When people understand what it takes to win a national championship, it’s addicting. You want to be around those type of people because they make you better.”

Which helps explain why Kentucky’s freshman class was rated No. 1 in the country, another indication that UK now resides among the nation’s elite.

Kentucky faces No. 4 Texas in the national championship match on Saturday. UK fans are invited to a watch party at Memorial Coliseum.

The match can be seen on ESPN2 beginning at 8 p.m.

