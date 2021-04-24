Advertisement

Tiger Woods on crutches in Instagram photo

Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.(Source: CNN, INSTAGRAM/TIGERWOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – A post on Tiger Woods’ Instagram account Friday shows the smiling golf legend on crutches on a fairway with his dog sitting faithfully nearby.

It’s Wood’s first public photo since his horrific car accident earlier this year.

In the post, Woods wrote, “my course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.

Weeks after the crash, police said the main causes were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

As he approached the bend in the road, Woods apparently accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes, according to authorities.

Woods was hospitalized for several weeks but is now recovering at home while doing rehab.

