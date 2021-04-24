Advertisement

UK baseball, softball games postponed; doubleheaders scheduled for Sunday

Cats will face Alabama, LSU respectively
UK baseball's T.J. Collett is congratulated after hitting his 37th career home run.
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to rain, Kentucky’s baseball matchup on Saturday with Alabama, and the softball game scheduled with LSU, have been postponed until Sunday.

UK announced both teams will play doubleheaders.

The baseball Wildcats have dropped four-straight games. On Friday, the Cats lost the series opener with Alabama, 10-1. UK was limited to three hits, one off the bat of T.J. Collett, who cranked his 37th career home run.

UK’s first game with the Crimson Tide is slated to start at noon at Kentucky Proud Park.

The softball Wildcats have won three straight, including a 7-5 win over LSU on Friday. Renee Abernathy’s grand slam in the fifth inning powered the Cats.

First pitch on Sunday between the Cats and the Tigers is set for noon.

