Well-known Lexington lawyer Foster Ockerman, Sr. dies at age 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Lexington lawyer has died at the age of 100.

Foster Ockerman Sr. died at his home on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Ockerman Sr. attended UK and the UK College of Law. While in law school, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1942, and eventually fought the Japanese in the Pacific on PT boats alongside John F. Kennedy.

After the war, Ockerman served in the state legislature, in state government, and was heavily involved in more than a dozen organizations in Lexington, including the UK Board of Trustees.

He also served on the Lexington United Board and the Lexington Economic Development Commission, and was recognized in 1982 by the Louisville Courier-Journal as the most prominent and influential non-affiliated lawyer in Lexington as its premier zoning expert. He was President of the Young Democratic Club of Kentucky (1956); Chair of the State Democratic Central Executive Committee (1964-1966); a Founding Fellow of the Fayette County Bar Association; President of the Lexington Country Club; and Chair of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees from 1989 to 1993. In 2005 he was inducted into the Blue Grass Business Hall of Fame.

Ockerman was honored on his 100th birthday with a Proclamation from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

He was an avid tennis player until the age of 98, and loved to travel.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lexington History Museum, P.O. Box 748, Lexington 40588, or Bluegrass Care Givers (hospice).

