Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Temperatures are set to surge this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a dreary start to the weekend, we are now heading into a great stretch of weather for this week ahead, with temperatures surging and dry weather sticking around.

Mild conditions will be around for this evening as skies continue to clear out to the east. As we head into tonight, temperatures will begin to cool through the 50s and 40s for a cooler feel. Dry conditions will persist with light winds around, allowing for some fog to form through the overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s for a chilly feel. Fortunately, we have another dry day set up with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. This sunshine combined with southerly winds will help boost temperatures by the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday are expected to reach into the low to mid-70s, which will be above average for once.

We keep our dry and spring surge going through the middle of the week, with highs in the 80s likely coming in Tuesday and Wednesday. However, as we get into the latter half of the week, we’ll start to watch our next system moving in. Some isolated showers could make an appearance on Wednesday, but widespread showers and thunderstorms will enter throughout the day on Thursday, with lingering showers lasting through Friday as well. Temperatures will fall slightly into the 60s with this system for the end of the week, but we should rebound after that.

