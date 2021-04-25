Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Stretch of Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! Some pesky clouds from yesterday, along with higher dew point levels are leaving our skies fairly foggy this morning.

We are waking up with temperatures in the mid 40′s for your Sunday, and this mix of clouds and fog should move on out into mid-morning and finally share with us some sunshine. By the end of the day, we should get into the low to mid 60′s with clearer skies.

Monday and Tuesday are absolutely beautiful! We will see sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 70′s even trending towards 80. I would recommend it if you can, spend some time outside and enjoy the great weather stretch because we all know here in Kentucky how crazy the weather can be. Pollen levels will also be pretty high those days. Wednesday will bring our next system and it will impact us later in the day. We could see some showers... even some storms with this one. Severe weather is possible going into Thursday and it’s something that we will continue to watch. Friday some showers will linger early before clearing out later in the day. Friday and Saturday we should be in the mid 60′s.

I hope you all have a great day and a better start to Derby Week!

