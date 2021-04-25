Advertisement

Fatal crash shuts down road in Harlan County

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and a Harlan County roadway has been shut down after a crash Saturday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, the single-car crash happened on KY-72 westbound just outside the Harlan city limits.

At this time, KY-72 is shut down and traffic is being re-routed onto Pope Hill Road.

Emergency crews are on scene now and there is no word on when the roadway might re-open.

This story will be updated.

