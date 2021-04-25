Advertisement

Kentucky takes down Texas to win first volleyball national title

The Wildcats beat the Longhorns in four sets in Omaha.
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.(NCAA Volleyball)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WKYT) - No. 2 seed Kentucky beat No. 4 Texas 3-1 Saturday night (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22) to win its first volleyball national championship.

The Wildcats made history this season by advancing to their first Final 4 and they topped that by winning gold vs. the Longhorns.

Alli Stumler finished with a career-high 26 kills to lead the way for the Wildcats. Madi Skinner added 19 kills for Kentucky.

Kentucky’s national title is the SEC’s first in women’s volleyball.

In the first set, Texas hit .455 to win it 25-20. The Wildcats hit .216 in the opening frame.

In the second set, Kentucky bounced back in a big way and torched the Longhorns 25-18. Stumler finished off that second set win with an ace.

In the third set, Kentucky beat Texas 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead in Omaha. Kentucky won 25-22 in the fourth set.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
Right now, no suspects are in custody and police are still working with witnesses for more...
Mother of 14-year-old involved in deadly Lexington shooting also facing charges
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Friday evening teammates and fans are coming together to honor Clarke’s life and share their...
‘It just kills me to say that I lost a brother’: Candlelight vigil held on UK’s campus for Terrence Clarke
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC says unvaccinated worker likely caused deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Kentucky nursing home

Latest News

Super Stock won the Arkansas Derby.
Super Stock could provide Steve Asmussen first Kentucky Derby win
Essential Quality Saturday morning at Churchill Downs.
Likely Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality puts in final work
The Kentucky rosters for the annual high school all-star games against Indiana have been...
Kentucky All-Stars rosters released
Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam (43) defend against New York Knicks forward...
Knicks extend winning streak to nine, beat Raptors 120-103