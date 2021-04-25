Advertisement

Super Stock could provide Steve Asmussen first Kentucky Derby win

He has started 21 horses in the Kentucky Derby, the most of any trainer without a win.
Super Stock won the Arkansas Derby.
Super Stock won the Arkansas Derby.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Steve Asmussen has trained over 9,000 winners in his career, but he is still chasing his first win in the Kentucky Derby.

On May 1 in Kentucky Derby 147, Asmussen is running Arkansas Derby winner Super Stock and Midnight Bourbon. He has started 21 horses in the Kentucky Derby, the most of any trainer without a win.

His best chance comes with Super Stock and he is proud of the way his group of Oaks and Derby contenders are working together.

“Obviously everything feels extremely positive right now,” said Asmussen. “Couldn’t be any more pleased with how this group is travelling. The two Oaks fillies as well as both the Derby horses. They are acting great, going extremely well over the race track. With that being said, that has no bearing on how anybody else runs.”

