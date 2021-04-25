Trophy Season: Kentucky volleyball celebrates first national title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After beating Texas in four sets Saturday night in Omaha, the Kentucky volleyball team returned to Lexington Sunday afternoon as national champions.

The Wildcats arrived at TACAir Sunday around 2:00 and after boarding a bus with their national championship trophy, they left for Memorial Coliseum to join Big Blue Nation for a welcome home party.

🏆 @UKCoachSkinner walks in to Memorial Coliseum to hugs and cheers from the Big Blue Nation. Your @NCAAVolleyball Coach of the Year. #BBN pic.twitter.com/KdVMz5eCLK — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) April 25, 2021

After celebrating with Kentucky fans, the Wildcats reacted to winning the school’s and the SEC’s first national championship in women’s volleyball. This title was a long time coming for Craig Skinner and his staff.

“You can’t even put it into words,” said the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Madison Lilley. “I can’t even think of how long I have wanted these types of moments. The extra hours, the blood sweat and tears the sacrifice this year especially. All of it is so worth it standing here right now. I’m speechless. It’s awesome.”

“It is so special,” said All-Tournament team member Avery Skinner. “It has been a long time coming and we have worked since our freshman year to get here. That is what we wanted to do. We wanted to make a difference, we have done that, we manifested it and it feels great to get to the spot we have been talking about for so long.”

“We absolutely talk about winning a national championship recruiting that group of seniors and we have been talking about that for years,” said National Coach of the Year Craig Skinner. “We had to get to a point where we felt like we could close talent-wise and they were a group that believed. Talent is one thing, but you have to put all the other stuff into it and that group did.”

