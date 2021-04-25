Advertisement

UK volleyball team returns to Lexington after clinching national title

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s volleyball team returned to Lexington Sunday afternoon, after clinching a national title victory in the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats made history this season by advancing to their first Final 4 and they topped that by winning gold vs. the Texas Longhorns.

A celebration of their victory will be held at Memorial Coliseum on UK’s campus.

