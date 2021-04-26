Advertisement

Adair County woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with her car

Smith is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.(Columbia Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WKYT) - An Adair County woman was arrested after police said she hit a man with her car.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to TJ Samson Hospital Monday, April 26, about a man who had been hit by a car.

When they spoke to the victim, he told them he and April Smith had gotten into an argument while in a car together on Willis Street. He said he left the car and started walking away when Smith hit him and drove away.

Smith was later arrested and charged with first-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident. The car was also found and had visible damage.

