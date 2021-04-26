Adair County woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with her car

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WKYT) - An Adair County woman was arrested after police said she hit a man with her car.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to TJ Samson Hospital Monday, April 26, about a man who had been hit by a car.

When they spoke to the victim, he told them he and April Smith had gotten into an argument while in a car together on Willis Street. He said he left the car and started walking away when Smith hit him and drove away.

Smith was later arrested and charged with first-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident. The car was also found and had visible damage.

