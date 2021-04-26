Caddo River out of Kentucky Derby 147, Brooklyn Strong may enter
Brad Cox says Caddo River has an elevated temperature.
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Trainer Brad Cox announced on Sunday that Caddo River is out of Kentucky Derby 147 with a fever.
With his defection, Brooklyn Strong will enter the field of twenty if his Monday morning workout goes well at Parx. If that happens, he would leave at 6 p.m. with an early Tuesday morning arrival at Churchill Downs.
In other news, Kentucky Derby contenders Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World have arrived at Churchill Downs.
Hot Rod Charlie won the Louisiana Derby and is trained by Doug O’Neill. He has two Kentucky Derby titles to his name with I’ll Have Another in 2012 and Nyquist in 2016.
Rock Your World won the Santa Anita Derby and is trained by John Sadler.
