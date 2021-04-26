Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Best Weather Of The Spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday and welcome to Kentucky Derby Week. With the first Saturday or May coming on the first day of the month, this is as early of a Kentucky Derby as we can get. Of course, everyone is hoping for nice weather for Oaks and Derby Day and, for the most part, the timing may be on our side.

Our big week is off and running with temps deep into the 70s across the entire state today. The far west may make a run at 80 with mostly sunny skies for all.

The numbers then take off on Tuesday with highs ranging from 80 to 85 degrees. This may very well be the best day of the year, so far. Southwest winds will be blowing and that continues into Wednesday as temps again make a run at 80+.

This southwest wind is ahead of a storm system moving into the region on Thursday. A few showers and storms may impact western Kentucky by Wednesday evening, but the bulk of the stormy weather appears to target Thursday. This system likely lingers rain chances into parts of Oaks Day before pulling out of town.

Temps for Derby Day will likely be in the 60s.

