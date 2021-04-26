Collett mashes three homers, Kentucky wins series vs. Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After beating Alabama 5-2 in seven innings in the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader, Kentucky completed the sweep of the Crimson Tide with an 11-0 shutout.

In Game 2, Wildcat slugger T.J. Collett hit three dingers, tying his hero AJ Reed on the UK career list with 40 homers.

“He’ll be getting a phone call on the way home,” Collett joked. “On a serious note though, AJ is who pushed me back home in Terre Haut, you and Josh Phegley, let me know it was possible to be able to come to play at a high level and perform. Having that number to chase here brought the best out of me. Thank you for that, AJ.”

Collett joined former teammate Ryan Johnson (2019) and Gunner Glad (2009) as the only Wildcats to have three home runs in a game in the past 13 years but he was hardly alone in his Sunday masterpiece.

Coltyn Kessler and John Rhodes each hit a pair of home runs, while Oraj Anu added one as the Cats (24-13, 9-9 SEC) racked up 16 runs in the two seven-inning games.

The Wildcats host Eastern Kentucky on April 27 before visiting Tennessee April 29-May 1.

