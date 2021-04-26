Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines will be given at FCPS high schools

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All Fayette County Public Schools students 16 and older, and their families, can get vaccinated starting Tuesday. District employees can get vaccinated as well.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at six FCPS high schools

The district is partnering with UK Wild Health and the city to offer the Pfizer vaccine. Teams from Wild Health will be onsite for half a day at Frederick Douglas, Bryan Station, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, and Tates Creek high schools.

Students attending special programs can also get an excused absence to get vaccinated. People can sign up online.

District officials say those without transportation can get a free ride from Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass.

“Our schools are a part of the Lexington community. In order to bring the vaccines to the community, this partnership with the mayor’s office and Wild Health is going to allow us to do that and have students be able to come down during the school day,” said James McMillian, chief of high schools at FCPS.

The vaccines are free.

The first doses will be given Tuesday, April 27, and the second doses on Tuesday, May 18.

Questions about the registration process should contact the Wild Health Help Desk at 859-217-4679.

