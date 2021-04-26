Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Final days of April have a June look

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - April 2021 is about to become a memory.

The final day of the month is Friday and the days leading up to it have more of a June look and feel. Minus any real push of true summer humidity. These final days have everything you have been looking for if you are a fan of June.

Our warmer days will begin to take shape today. However, today is just one of those days that barely run above normal. This means we reach the low 70s and that is quite nice. It really isn’t a bad time in the world of weather. Our really warm stuff will not be here until Tuesday & Wednesday. You will see highs reach the mid and upper 80s during that time. We are out in front of another major system that will be providing the big push of warmth.

Tracking the next system will mean that we end of with showers & storms returning to the area. A front will sit nearly on top of us. The exact location of the parking will mean where we end up seeing the most rainfall. At this point, it looks like it is north of our area. We’ll watch that very closely!

Enjoy the final days of April.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

