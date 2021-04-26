Advertisement

Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. resuming use of J&J vaccine this week

(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been lifted, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will offer it at the Southeast Lexington Center. They hope the one dose will encourage some who have been hesitant to get their shot.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says they’ve been distributing the vaccine for four months now, and Lexington has only reached the 50% mark of fully vaccinated adults. To reach wide immunity in Lexington, we’d need at least 70-80% of adults fully vaccinated.

On top of being about 30% away from their goal, vaccine appointments have not been filling up as quickly as they were just a couple of months ago. Hall says it’s understandable that people are hesitant to get the vaccine after the pause, but wants to ensure people that studies have shown only six people have been negatively affected out of almost seven million J&J doses distributed.

“The state has signed off on this. We are anxious to get this back into the community. We’re looking forward to it because logistically, it’s difficult to have these pop-up clinics where you have to schedule a second dose in four weeks,” Hall said. “So hopefully giving one dose, one time, will protect a lot more people.”

Hall says they also hope these walk-in pop-up clinics will encourage people who either couldn’t or didn’t want to make an appointment to get their vaccine.

The clinic will be open this Thursday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. You do not have to have an appointment.

