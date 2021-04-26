Lexington Public Library to launch vaccine clinic Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is launching a vaccine clinic at the Village Branch location Monday.

The initiative is a partnership with Health First Bluegrass.

Beginning April 26, shots will be available every Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of June.

Library Development Officer Anne Donworth says the library hopes to help more Hispanic people get vaccinated by setting up in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood.

“Knowing that there is a lot of barriers to getting them vaccinated, and that they are at higher risk to contract the virus,” Donworth said. “It’s just really important for us to be able to make it as easy as possible, and to remove as many barriers as we could.”

You can make an appointment by calling 859-288-2425. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.