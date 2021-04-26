Advertisement

Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May

Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May.
Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May.(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville.

And local officials and business owners are hopeful that translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule last year.

Some Derby activities have returned, and attendance capacity at Churchill Downs could approach 60% in certain areas.

This year’s economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the normal revenue that the event generates.

But the Derby buzz is once again humming around Louisville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Warren County Sheriff's Office
WATCH: Kentucky homeowner exchanges gunfire with intruders
National Championship in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kentucky takes down Texas to win first volleyball national title
Terrence Clarke. 2020 Big Blue Madness. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
Gov. Beshear reports 325 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths Sunday

Latest News

Cold case playing cards distributed in Ohio jails, prisons to help with unsolved murders.
Cold case playing cards distributed in Ohio jails, prisons to help with unsolved murders
Lexington Public Library to launch vaccine clinic Monday
The University of Kentucky’s volleyball team returned to Lexington Sunday afternoon, after...
WATCH | Fans celebrate UK volleyball team after clinching national title
It’s been over two months since the major flooding in Kentucky, and on Friday president Biden...
WATCH | Residents of Estill County can be approved for federal aid to help with flood relief