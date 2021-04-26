Advertisement

Malathaat tops field of 14 for 147th Kentucky Oaks

Malathaat comes into Friday's race off a victory in the Ashland at Keeneland on April 3.
Malathaat wins the Ashland Stakes.
Malathaat wins the Ashland Stakes.(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Undefeated Malathaat is your 5-2 favorite for the 147th running of the $1,250,000 Longines Kentucky Oaks (GI).

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Malathaat comes into Friday’s race off a victory in the Ashland at Keeneland on April 3.

Co-second choice on the line at 3-1 are Klaravich Stables’ Search Results and OXO Equine’s Travel Column. Trained by Chad Brown, Search Results is perfect in three starts with her most recent coming in Gazelle (GIII) on April 3 at the Oaks distance of 1 1/8 miles. Irad Ortiz Jr., who has been aboard for two of those three victories, has the mount Friday and will break from post 12.

Travel Column could give the trainer-jockey combination of Brad Cox and Florent Geroux a third Oaks victory and second in a row. Cox and Geroux teamed to win the 2020 Oaks with Shedaresthedevil and in 2018 won with the champion Monomoy Girl.

Geroux has been aboard Travel Column for all five of her starts with the most recent being a victory in the Fair Grounds Oaks (GII). Travel Column will break from post six. Cox will have one other starter in the race in Kueber Racing’s Coach (50-1). Third in the Fantasy (GIII) in her most recent start, Coach will be ridden by Luis Saez and break from post nine.

